$0.77 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.72. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,098,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,383,762. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

