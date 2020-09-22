0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 69.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $73,338.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.34 or 0.04380830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

