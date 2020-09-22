$1.11 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 30,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.