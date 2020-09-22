$1.66 EPS Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Progressive posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,783. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 2,903,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

