$196.01 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post $196.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $598.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $965.39 million, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ:PTEN remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,915,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

