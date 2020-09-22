$204.21 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $204.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.29 million to $209.46 million. WNS reported sales of $220.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $848.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.41 million to $860.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $942.34 million, with estimates ranging from $901.16 million to $991.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

WNS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 110,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.