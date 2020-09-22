$28.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $28.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.53 million to $29.00 million. Vericel reported sales of $30.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $119.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.28 million to $122.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.95 million, with estimates ranging from $156.27 million to $185.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vericel by 145.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vericel by 19.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 527,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,069. The company has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,892.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

