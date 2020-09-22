$328.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $328.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.70 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 100,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,433. The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.