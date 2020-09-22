$47.20 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $39.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $187.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.60 million to $196.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,884. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.