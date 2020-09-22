$49.86 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $49.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.98 million and the highest is $52.44 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $212.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.58 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $234.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 3,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,412. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

