4NEW Reaches Market Cap of $18,458.32 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. 4NEW has a total market cap of $18,458.32 and $14,625.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00223443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01393580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00193486 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

