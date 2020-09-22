$665.23 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $665.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.40 million to $719.96 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

