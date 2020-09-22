$82.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $82.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the highest is $84.13 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $93.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $354.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.97 million to $356.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $391.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.72 million to $404.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 103,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $718,717.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 367,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,698. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.