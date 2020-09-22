A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Sidoti

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

ATEN opened at $7.11 on Friday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 million, a PE ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $171,416 in the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

