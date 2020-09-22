Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.