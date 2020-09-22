Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.90. 3,052,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 626,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

