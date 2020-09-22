Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 5.4%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,482,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,326,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.43.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
