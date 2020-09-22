Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 5.4%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,482,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,326,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

