AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.89. 350,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,649. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $637.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,542 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

