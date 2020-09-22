ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 1,004,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 658,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

