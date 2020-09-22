Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $507,713.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $507,713.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

