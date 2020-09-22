Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFIB. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $30.64 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). On average, research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

