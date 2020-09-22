ADAMANT Messenger Price Reaches $0.0112 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $956,313.50 and $7,542.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,204,416 coins and its circulating supply is 85,062,406 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

