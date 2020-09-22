AdEx Network 1-Day Volume Tops $6.18 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and $6.18 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.67 or 0.04363494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

