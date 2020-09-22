Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,846.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,846 ($37.19) and last traded at GBX 2,775 ($36.26), with a volume of 340091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,818 ($36.82).

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,633.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,360.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.15%.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

