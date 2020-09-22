Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Trading Down 6.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.54. 1,515,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,431,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The firm has a market cap of $930.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

