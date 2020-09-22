Advfn (LON:AFN) Shares Down 3.1%

Advfn Plc (LON:AFN) traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 4,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.

Advfn Company Profile (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

