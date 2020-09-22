AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.82. 1,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000.

