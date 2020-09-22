Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Cap of $232,494.71

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $232,494.71 and approximately $7,438.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

