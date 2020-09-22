Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 2.6818059 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -79.75%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total transaction of C$500,647.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

