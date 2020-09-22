AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 5.8%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.73 and last traded at $70.78. Approximately 586,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 572,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

