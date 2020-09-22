AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Down 1.2%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.01. 24,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 42,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

