Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) vs. Elbit Systems (NYSE:ESLT) Head to Head Contrast

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elbit Systems and Air Industries Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $4.51 billion 1.20 $227.86 million $6.79 18.11 Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.59 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -11.78

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elbit Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 6.04% 14.05% 4.11% Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elbit Systems and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elbit Systems presently has a consensus price target of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Air Industries Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

