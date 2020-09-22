Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of APD traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.78. The stock had a trading volume of 757,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

