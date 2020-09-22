Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.10.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,871 shares of company stock worth $760,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 303,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $939,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $1,727,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.