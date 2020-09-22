Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.