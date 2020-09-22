Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Down 8.3%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.64. 2,854,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,871,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.