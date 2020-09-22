Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.58. Approximately 607,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 273,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

