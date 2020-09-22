Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 7,062,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,866,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

