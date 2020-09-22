Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 940,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 718,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 7.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.