Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AXU opened at $2.78 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

