Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.