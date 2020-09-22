Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a total market cap of $312.19 million and approximately $120.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00228838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00085016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.01399171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00196264 BTC.

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

