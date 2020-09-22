Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 9th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Alico has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of ALCO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.