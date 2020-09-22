Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 9th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Alico has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALCO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

