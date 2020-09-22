All Sports Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $212,029.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, All Sports has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $212,029.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $18.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

