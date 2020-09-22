Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.15.

ALGT stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

