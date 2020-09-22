Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Plans GBX 0.54 Dividend

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
APH stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.70 ($0.96). 650,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.99. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 52.17 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $391.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
