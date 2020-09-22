Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Plans GBX 0.54 Dividend

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

APH stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.70 ($0.96). 650,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.99. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 52.17 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $391.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

