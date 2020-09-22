Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 817,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 792,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

