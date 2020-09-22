Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 8.4%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 663,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 846,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 15,269 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $670,767.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

