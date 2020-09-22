Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Down 2.8%

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 39,395 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,004,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 785,686 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

